Jammu
Yogesh Sagotra
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 8, 2019, 10:58 PM

Amarnath Yatra crosses 1 lakh mark in 8 days

Amarnath pilgrims stand in a queue to register themselves for the Yatra, here in Jammu. Pic: Mir Imran/GK

The number of pilgrims who have paid obedience at Amarnath shrine in Pahalgam so far crossed 1 lakh mark in eight days this year.

Till Monday night, 111,655 Yatris had offered prayers at the cave shrine. On the 8th day of the ongoing pilgrimage today, 15,732 Yatris paid obeisance at the cave shrine.

The Yatra began on July 1 and will end on August 15, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival.

On Monday, officials did not allow any convoy of pilgrims to leave Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu because of the strike in the Valley, marking the third death anniversary of former Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, officials said.

“The Yatra will resume on Tuesday,” a police official said.

The annual pilgrimage proceeds normally from two routes, Baltal in Sonamarg which falls in central Kashmir and Pahalgam in southern Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

