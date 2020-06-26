Jammu, Today's Paper
Amarnath Yatra: Div Com Jammu reviews arrangements

Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma Friday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for ensure smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra.

The meeting was attended by IG Traffic, T Namgyal; SSP Traffic, highways, JS Johar; SSP Security, Jammu, SS Kotwal; Director ULB, Virji Hangloo; GM JKRTC, Swarn Singh; Director Health Services, Dr Renu Sharma; RTO Jammu, Dhananter Singh; Joint Director Tourism, Neelam Khajuria and other officers.

Deputy Commissioners along with SSPs of Kathua, Samba, Udhampur and Ramban attended the meeting through video conferencing.

A threadbare discussion was held regarding various arrangements for making the Yatra successful.

Verma emphasised the need for putting in place special arrangements this year in view of COVID19 pandemic.

It was informed that all the pilgrims who will arrive in Jammu would be sampled and tested for COVID19 as a precautionary measure.

