Amid lockdown courts hear cases via video conferencing

Amid the ongoing lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, J&K High Court and district courts are taking up exceptionally urgent matters for hearing through virtual mode.

After imposition of lockdown due to COVID-19, access to all the courts of UTs of J&K and Ladakh including that of the High Court was closed and it was decided to hear exceptionally urgent cases only through video conferencing and calls.

To carry out the proceedings via video conferencing/calls, judges are hearing urgent cases from their respective residences/offices and lawyers are advancing arguments in such listed matters from their respective homes or offices.

The HC has so far heard 127 cases of exceptionally urgent nature through virtual mode while as district courts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have heard 4,344 matters.

The protocol governing the hearing of cases through virtual mode has already been issued by the High Court.

As per the directions issued by Chief Justice, the Registrar Judicial concerned of the wing in coordination with e-court wing of the High Court, after seeking necessary orders, made necessary arrangements for hearing of exceptionally urgent cases from the residence(s) of the judges through virtual mode.

In majority of the cases, High Court is conducting hearing through “Vidyo” app which is easily available for download on mobile phones as well as desktop.

Vidyo app is recommended by e-committee of Supreme Court as a solution for the courts and is hosted on NIC servers.

“Such is the extent of adaptability of the Information Technology tools by the High Court as well as lawyers of J&K that on some occasions, in a single case, more than 30 lawyers appear before the court through video conferencing/calls,” said a statement.

It said helpline numbers for redressal of complaints regarding video conferencing related issues in High Court as well as district courts have also been issued and hosted on the official website of the High Court as well as on websites of all the district courts. In order to ensure easy access of litigants, lawyers and general public to information relating to a case, a separate and dedicated space is earmarked on the official website of the High Court for hosting orders and judgments passed by different benches of the High Court.

In a first in the country, during the COVID19 lockdown, the High Court has taken the initiative of giving advance dates to the cases so as to streamline further listing of the cases as well as keeping lawyers and litigants informed about the progress of their respective cases.