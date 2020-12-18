Amid tight security, admin gears for phase-VIII DDC polls in Jammu

The administration in Jammu region has geared up to hold phase-VIII, the last phase of District Development Council elections, across Jammu region, amid tight security arrangements.

The voting under the last phase of District Development Council elections will be held in four constituencies of Rajouri and Poonch today amid tight security arrangements with authorities having apprehension of trouble at some polling stations.

Officials said that voting in the last phase will be held in Sunderbani and Darhal DDC constituencies of Rajouri district and Mendhar C and Mankote DDC constituencies of Poonch district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Sher Singh told Greater Kashmir that there are 75 polling stations in Darhal and 58 in Sunderbani where voting will take place in the last phase.

“50 out of these 133 polling stations have been categorised as hyper sensitive and 79 as sensitive.” ADC said. He informed that elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for smooth conduct of polls.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch Rahul Yadav on the other hand said that 89 polling stations are there in two DDC constituencies of the district where voting will take place in the final phase.

“35 polling stations are in Mendhar C and 54 in Mankote with the majority of these being hyper sensitive.” Deputy Commissioner said. He added that elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for smooth conduct of polls and restrictions under CrPC 144 have also been put in place.

Meanwhile, police administration on Friday held a police public interaction meeting at Gursai Harni area of Mendhar sub division where tension erupted on Friday after a DDC candidate Baji Mohammad Farooq was attacked by some person who pelted stones over his vehicle. Additional SP Poonch Khalid Amin alongwith SDPO Mendhar Zaheer Jafri, Deputy SP Headquarter Poonch, Mudassir Ahmed alongwith other officers held meetings with people in the area and made attempts to diffuse tension.