Ansari, JUWF delegation call on LG

Several delegations including former Minister, members of District Development Council and members of Jamiat Ulema Welfare Foundation Saturday called on the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan and projected their issues and demands.

Former minister, Imran Raza Ansari met the Lt Governor and apprised him about various issues of public importance of Pattan area pertaining to augmentation of electricity and drinking water supply, strengthening of road network and healthcare facilities.

Similarly, a delegation of DDC members of Budgam district also called on the Lt Governor and put forth their concerning issues.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Jamiat Ulema Welfare Foundation met the Lt Governor and projected several issues pertaining to the welfare of Auqaf employees, rehabilitation of widows and other related matters.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the demands and concerns put forth by the members of the delegation and assured that the issues projected by them would be looked into meticulously for their early redressal.

While interacting with DDC members, the Lt Governor said that the UT Government was taking comprehensive measures for redressal of civic issues and meeting the aspirations of recently formed DDC bodies.

Later, an Industrialist, Nazir Ahmad Trambo called on the Lt Governor and put forth several issues and suggestions with regard to strengthening of the industrial sector in Kashmir.

The Lt Governor, during the interaction observed that the government was working on promoting institutional readiness, increasing entrepreneurship and attracting investments for growth of the industrial sector in J&K.