Anti-China protest held across Jammu

Massive protest demonstrations were held here on Wednesday against China, a day after 20 soldiers including a Colonel were killed in violent clashes in Gulwan Valley of Ladakh.

Locals assembled on Jammu-Akhnoor highway and blocked it for sometime, burning tyres to express resentment against Chinese.

The protests accused China of violating peace agreements with government of India.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal activists also organized a demonstration in Poonch, shouting slogans against China. The activists of Akhil Bharatiya Janta Party (ABVP) also assembled here and staged the protest.

The rightwing youth activists appealed people to boycott Chinese products. Similar protests were held in Udhampur district where people shouted slogans against China and took pledge to boycott their products.

In Rajouri, a demonstration was organised by International Hindu Council and National Bajrang Dal.