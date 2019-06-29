Jammu
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 30, 2019, 1:29 AM

Anti-tank mine detected along IB in Samba

Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 30, 2019, 1:29 AM

An anti-tank mine was detected near International Border in Ramgarh sector in Samba district, police said Saturday.

The anti-tank mine was noticed by some villagers alongside the bank of Basantar River in the Sapwal area Friday, a police official said.

Trending News

President's Rule in J&K extended for 6 more months

'Article 370 temporary provision'

Residents near International Border get 3% reservation

Jaish militant killed in Kralpora encounter

He said bomb disposal squad of the Army is on the spot and efforts are on to neutralise the explosive. Earlier, the BSF and police cordoned off the area soon after getting information about the anti-tank mine, the official said. He said further details are awaited.

Related News