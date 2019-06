Also Read | Auto Draft

An old anti tank mine was recovered in Basanter river in Samba district of Jammu on Saturday morning.

Senior superintendent of police, Samba, Dr. Koshal Sharma said that an old and rusted anti tank mine was spotted near the riverbed.

He added that police and army teams have rushed to the spot to destroy the mine.