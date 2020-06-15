Apex Level Advisory Committee constituted for treatment of COVID19 patients

Government today constituted an Apex Level Advisory Committee comprising doctors and heads of different hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir on treatment protocols, seeking their advice while treating COVID patients.

As per the order, the General Administration Department (GAD), accorded sanction to the constitution of the Apex Level Advisory Committee comprising 10 members including chairman and member secretary to review protocol/guidelines and other related issues pertaining to the treatment of COVID infected persons and their implementations.

Former Director SKIMS, Soura and vice chairman, Apex Selection Committee, SKIMS, Dr Mohammed Sultan Kharoo has been appointed as chairman of the ten member committee.

Director/ex-officio Secretary, SKIMS, Dr AG Ahangar, Principals of GMC of Jammu and Srinagar, Former Prof and Head, Chest, Diseases and Principal, GMC, Jammu, Dr Rajinder Singh, Head, Pulmonary, Medicine, SKIMS Medical College, Bemina, Srinagar, Dr Javed Malik, Prof and Head, Department of Medicine, GMC, Jammu, Dr Anil Sharma, Prof and Head, Chest and Diseases, GMC Srinagar, Dr Naveed Nazir, Additional Professor General Medicine and Head Infectious Disease Unit, SKIMS, Soura, Srinagar, Dr Aijaz Nabi Koul, and Prof and Head, Department of Anesthesiology, GMC Jammu, Dr Simriti Gulati, all as members whereas Prof and Head, Chest Diseases, GMC Jammu, Dr Rahul Gupta has been appointed as member secretary.

The terms of reference of the committee shall be to review protocol/guidelines and other related issues relating to the treatment of the COVID infected persons, measures to be taken to control the COVID pandemic and advise the government on these issues.