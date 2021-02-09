Apni Party promises Jammu delegation of taking up their issues with administration

Apni Party leadership Tuesday assured a delegation from Jammu that it would take up their issues about power supply and water supply with the administration and solve their problems.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that the delegation from Slara Ward 2 and Hartrean, Udhampur met the party leaders Dilawar Mir, Vijay Bakaya and Namrata Sharma and highlighted their plight regarding the problems of water supply and power supply in their areas.

The statement said that the delegation told the Apni Party leaders that some residents were receiving electricity bills even when they did not have an electricity connection.

It said that the Apni Party leaders gave them a patient hearing and assured them that they would take up the matter with the administration and try to get their problems resolved.

“One of the requests of the delegation was the extension of the amnesty scheme with regards to power which was announced by the government of J&K and extended till November 30, 2020,” the Apni Party statement said. “Most power consumers could not avail the scheme since they were facing extreme hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic.”