'Apni Party vindicated with PAGD split'

Apni Party spokesman Javed Hassan Baig Friday said that the split in Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) had exposed the lack of sincerity and seriousness among the alliance partners as they were now openly bashing one another.

“PAGD was formed with a promise to the people of Jammu and Kashmir that they have united for a common cause to get back what had been taken away from us. They had also assured a whitepaper within a month but have failed to do so. Now Apni Party will come up with a whitepaper exposing their misdeeds and double standards adopted since 1931,” Baig said in a statement of Apni Party issued here. “They had also promised a roadmap to get Article 370 and Article 35-A restored. However, the split in the PAGD has become wide and open in public, exposing their falsehood.”

He said that for befooling the people of Jammu, PAGD President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Mehbooba Mufti had come to Jammu saying they were on the mission to unite the people of Jammu and Kashmir for a larger cause and at the same time, Omar Abdullah, GhulamNabiHanjura and others went to Kargil pledging to reunite Kargil-Ladakh with J&K.

“It has again exposed their double standard. During DDC polls, they told people to vote for them so that they can get back the special status and now, they have turned their back on their claims. A political party has played emotional politics with the people of Jammu and Kashmir since 1931. Apni Party will not allow them to play with the sentiments of people anymore,” Baig said in the statement.

He said that Apni Party would not leave them unpunished and ensure that they get exposed before the people.

“Even if PAGD has failed to bring whitepaper, Apni Party will come out with a whitepaper since 1931 in J&K and expose the wrongdoings of the political parties in J&K,” Baig said in the statement.