Apni Party will strive for unity among people of Kashmir, Jammu: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP), President, Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday said they will unite people of Jammu and Kashmir regions since both have suffered since decades.

“Both the regions have suffered because of divisive politics which was played in Jammu and Kashmir regions since decades. People of Jammu were pitched against people of Kashmir and vice-versa,” Bukhari said while interacting with several deputations.

He said there was mistrust among people of both the regions. He said JKAP wants to bring two regions together.

“There will be no space for divisive politics or discrimination. We will do politics of sincerity and truthfulness,” Bukhari said.

The JKAP President expressed concern over lack of infrastructure in certain hospitals, schools, poor drinking water and electricity supply especially in rural areas of Jammu.

Meanwhile, 12 deputations from various areas of Jammu called on Bukhari and highlighted their demands at Jammu office.

After listening to their issues, Bukhari assured their genuine demands will be highlighted before the authorities for their earliest redressal.

On the occasion, the statement said, many leaders from various political parties including National Conference and J&K National Panthers Party joined JKAP.