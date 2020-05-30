APP put under suspension

The authorities on Saturday put under suspensions an Assistant Public Prosecutor after he was caught by police with contraband substance in Rajouri district.

“Assistant Public Prosecutor in the court of Judicial Magistrate, Ukhral (Prosecuting Officer), Waseem Ahmed Qurashi, while on his way from Rajouri was found to be in possession of eight grams of contrabands by a police team in Rajouri,” reads an order by Home Department.

Since Qurashi remained in police custody for more than 48 hours, the Home Department placed him under suspension pending further enquiry into the conduct of the officer.

He has been placed under suspension since May 4, the day he landed in police custody.