Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 31, 2020, 12:05 AM

APP put under suspension

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 31, 2020, 12:05 AM
Representational Pic

The authorities on Saturday put under suspensions an Assistant Public Prosecutor after he was caught by police with contraband substance in Rajouri district.

“Assistant Public Prosecutor in the court of Judicial Magistrate, Ukhral (Prosecuting Officer), Waseem Ahmed Qurashi, while on his way from Rajouri was found to be in possession of eight grams of contrabands by a police team in Rajouri,” reads an order by Home Department.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

Doctor loses cool after police deflate tyres of her vehicle

Greater Kashmir

Dharmarth Trust offers prayers at Kheer Bhawani Mandir

NC's boycott of Delimitation Commission deceitful politics: JKAP

Hakeem Yaseen felicitates Pandits on Mela Kheerbhawani

Since Qurashi remained in police custody for more than 48 hours, the Home Department placed him under suspension pending further enquiry into the conduct of the officer.

He has been placed under suspension since May 4, the day he landed in police custody.

Related News