Applications invited for engaging para legal volunteers

To meet the objectives of the Free Legal Aid, applications are invited from eligible candidates for engagement as Para Legal Volunteers on need basis, at the Legal Aid Clinics situated at Suchetgarh, R. S. Pura, Jammu and at K. V. School, Bantalab, Jammu, established under “Accesses to Justice” Phase -2.

The Applicant/Candidate should be Literate, preferably matriculate with a capacity for over all comprehension.

The Selection and Honorarium shall be made as per the rules provided under the Scheme for Para Legal Volunteers (Revised) envisaged by J&K State Legal Services Authority.

The interested candidates shall apply with their particulars along with two self attested photographs in the office of the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Jammu, on or before 04/01/2020.

Interviews for the selection of the Para Legal Volunteers shall be conducted on 05/01/2020 at 12:30 pm in the office Chamber of the Chairman, DLSA, Jammu. No separate TA/DA shall be paid to the candidates appearing in the interview.