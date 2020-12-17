'Arbitration Cell' constituted to protect Govt's interest

The General Administration Department today constituted an ‘Arbitration Cell’ in the department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs for dealing with arbitration matters in a centralized manner by taking measures in defence of J&K Govt’s interest.

Headed by Special Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, as chairman, the committee will have seven other members including Additional Secretary / Deputy Secretary Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, representative of concerned administrative department, Chief Engineer concerned, technical officer involved in the execution of a contract to be nominated by the concerned department, representatives of the office of Ld advocate general, J&K (AAG/ Deputy AAG) having knowledge and experience in dealing with arbitration matters and representative of law, justice and parliamentary affairs department as members.

Tasked to defend the interest of the Government, this cell will examine and vet all the contracts, agreements, Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) etc., containing the arbitration clause executed for and on behalf of the Government Department of Jammu and Kashmir.

They will also monitor the arbitration proceedings in each Arbitral Tribunal particularly to ensure the filing of pleadings of the Government on time and also to analyze the award and remedies available for and against the same.

This Cell will recommend a panel of arbitrators along with the standard fee structure and to keep a close liaison with the panel of advocates to be nominated by Ld. Advocate General and recommend their standard fee structure.

The Cell will also take measures to defend the interest of the Government.