Army carries rescue operation at Ramban

A major tragedy was averted by quick response of Army Camp at Nachlana—while carrying out rescue of two vehicles and also administering medical aid to four injured persons.

According to army spokesperson, during the wee hours, two goods trucks moving from Srinagar to Jammu collided leading to skidding of the later into Bichleri river near Nachlana, district Ramban.

The statement said that the Army teams from Nachlana including a Medical officer immediately swung into action. Army persons had to rappel for 80 mtrs to reach the turtled truck. The injured were successfully evacuated.

Undeterred by cold weather, spate of Bichleri river and darkness of night, soldiers of Army Camp Nachlana could evacuate four severely injured civilians to safety, after a grueling three hours effort. The injured were shifted to the Medical facility of Nachlana Army Camp before being transferred to SDH Banihal.