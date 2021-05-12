Army Chief reviews security, COVID19 management in Rajouri, Akhnoor

Army chief General M M Naravane on Wednesday reviewed the security situation and Covid-19 management in Rajouri and Akhnoor areas of Jammu region.

General Naravane is on a two-day visit to the White Knight Corps and the forward areas including Akhnoor, Rajouri and Nowshera.

“On arrival at the White Knight Corps Headquarter, Gen Naravane accompanied by Lt Gen Y K Joshi, Northern Army Commander was briefed by Lt Gen Suchendra Kumar, General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps, regarding the prevailing security situation, operational preparedness, COVID-19 management and the assistance provided to the veterans and the people of the region in our fight against the pandemic,” said PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand.

The Chief of the Armed Staff (COAS), accompanied by the Northern Army Commander and GOC White Knight Corps, thereafter visited the forward areas at Akhnoor, Nowshera and Rajouri.

“Gen Naravane interacted with troops deployed in the forward areas and appreciated the sustained efforts of all ranks of the White Knight Corps towards maintaining the sanctity of the Line of Control as well as wholeheartedly assisting the civil administration, veterans and civil population specially in border areas to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic,” informed Lt Col Anand.

Later in the day, General Naravane visited the Military Hospital at Jammu and reviewed the medical preparedness for COVID-19.

“Brig KJ Singh, Commandant 166 Military Hospital, Jammu Cantt and Brig DN Karan, Brigadier Medical White Knight Corps briefed the COAS and other senior officers. He appreciated the vital critical care being provided by the doctors and healthcare workers and awarded them appropriately,” said Lt Col Anand.

This was Army Chief’s maiden visit to the Line of Control in Rajouri and Jammu after February 26 ceasefire agreement between armies of India and Pakistan.