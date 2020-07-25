Jammu, Today's Paper
Army Commander reviews operational readiness

Lt Gen RP Singh, Western Army Commander, along with Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC, Rising Star Corps visited Basoli, Bakloh and Mamun military stations to review security situation and operational readiness.

The army Commander also interacted with the field formation Commanders. He boosted the morale of the troops on the ground and was confident about the preparedness of the Rising Star Corps to thwart any type of threat posed by the anti-national elements, said a statement. “He exhorted all ranks to continue working with the same zeal and enthusiasm.”

Alka Singh, Regional President AWWA, Headquarters Western Command also accompanied the army Commander, said the statement.  “She interacted with families of soldiers and praised them for their strong support and also for contribution in the fight against COVID19 pandemic.”

