Army felicitates 120 yr old Covid vaccine recipient

Army today felicitated a 120 year old woman named Dholi Devi of a remote vill Gar Katiyas, District Udhampur (J&K) who has set an example by taking the vaccination. Inspired by her, other residents of this village also came forward for inoculation.

In a statement the army said, “to acknowledge this inspirational act of Dholi Devi and increase awareness and sensitise civil population about benefits of COVID vaccination drive, Lt Gen YK Joshi, GOC-In-C, Northern Command felicitated Mrs Dholi Devi, at her residence. The Army Commander also interacted with the health care workers in the village and appreciated their dedication in taking the COVID-19 vaccination drive to remotest areas in the state.”