Army's Northern Command Chief meets Lt Governor

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command, Lt Gen Y K Joshi met Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The Lt Governor and Lt Gen Joshi discussed several issues relating to the security management and other important issues to meet the security challenges in J&K. Lt Gen Y K Joshi briefed the Lt Governor about the overall security situation along the LoC and the successful anti-terrorist operations being conducted by the Army in co-ordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Armed Police Forces in the hinterland.

The Lt Governor lauded the role being played by the Army in safeguarding the territorial integrity and the internal security of Jammu and Kashmir.