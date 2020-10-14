Army's Northern Command has conducted 34,000 COVID19 tests in J&K

To strengthen the efforts of the civil administration in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army’s Northern Command has conducted 34,396 tests for the civilian population till date, with a positivity rate of 2.55 per cent, a defence spokesperson said on Wednesday.

A total of 4,636 patients were successfully treated, while 22 deaths were reported in Army hospitals since the outbreak of the disease, the spokesman said, adding that the case fatality rate stood at of 0.28 per cent.

He said COVID-positive serving personnel, veterans, their dependents and civilians are being managed in various services hospitals and adhoc isolation facilities established in the Northern Command area of responsibility with a capacity of 818 and 2,182 beds respectively.

The Army has implemented a host of measures and initiatives to combat the spread of COVID-19 across Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

“Northern Command extended support to civil administration by conducting RT PCR tests for civil patients referred by civil authority. Civil health administration of J&K is constantly in contact through their respective nodal officers in both Srinagar and Jammu since the inception of the COVID-19 outbreak,” the spokesman said.

He said COVID care facilities have been created and kept in a state of readiness at Old Airfield, Srinagar, and APS, Damana, in Jammu for use as required by the civil authority.