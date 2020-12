District Panchayat Election Officer, Kathua, Om Prakash Bhagat today finalized the arrangements for the counting of ballots polled for election of 14 seats of District Development Council and by ULB polls, here at a meeting.

The procedure for the entry of staff, security and availability of other amenities were finalized in the meeting after a thorough discussion.

The traffic arrangements, barricading at important installations and timely announcements of counting trends were also discussed.