Arrear claims pending for 2 years or beyond | Concurrence of Finance Department necessary

Finance Department of Jammu and Kashmir Government has directed all Treasury Officers not to entertain any arrear claim which is more than 2 years old without proper sanction of competent authority and prior concurrence of Finance Department.

“It is impressed upon all Administrative Secretaries to direct Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) that no arrear claim which is more than 2 years old, is presented before treasuries without proper sanction of competent authority and prior concurrence of Finance Department,” reads a circular issued by the Finance Department (Codes Division) with regard to “time barred claims.”