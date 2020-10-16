Jammu, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: October 17, 2020, 12:08 AM

Art 370 will never be restored till doomsday: BJP

SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: October 17, 2020, 12:08 AM
Ravinder Raina President BJP J&K Unit/GK File Photo
Ravinder Raina President BJP J&K Unit/GK File Photo

BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina today rejected the Gupkar Declaration saying Article 370 can never be restored in Jammu and Kashmir ‘till doomsday.’ Raina was speaking after participating in a meeting of 13 social and religious groups in which strategy to counter the Gupkar Alliance was discussed. “Abdullah and Mufti families have united by forming Gupkar Alliance or Gupkar Agenda and it has nothing to do with the people of the Union Territory. It is an anti-national agenda,” he said.

The special status had done injustice with the Gujjar-Bakarwals, Dalits, Gorkha, Valmiki, West Pakistani Refugees, Pahari Speaking people, Ladakh UT people and nationalist people of Kashmir Valley, he said.

Trending News
Representational Photo

LeT militant associate arrested in Pampore on Srinagar outskirts: Police

File Photo

Militant killed in gunfight in south Kashmir's Anantnag

NC condemns treatment 'meted out to media houses'

CTA demands postponement of BOSE exams

“People were murdered and families were destroyed due to the special status and that was the reason Article 370 was scrapped. Since its abrogation, not even a single incident of stone pelting has taken place, no protest or agitation has happened in Kashmir,” he claimed.

“These Kashmiri leaders should remember that Narindra Modi is the Prime Minister of India and Amit Shah is the Union Home Minister. We will never allow implementation of the Gupkar Agenda,” Raina said. “They did no justice with the people of Jammu and Kashmir when they were in rule and now, the opposition political parties in the Gupkar Alliance are frustrated without power,” he added.

Related News