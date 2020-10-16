Art 370 will never be restored till doomsday: BJP

BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina today rejected the Gupkar Declaration saying Article 370 can never be restored in Jammu and Kashmir ‘till doomsday.’ Raina was speaking after participating in a meeting of 13 social and religious groups in which strategy to counter the Gupkar Alliance was discussed. “Abdullah and Mufti families have united by forming Gupkar Alliance or Gupkar Agenda and it has nothing to do with the people of the Union Territory. It is an anti-national agenda,” he said.

The special status had done injustice with the Gujjar-Bakarwals, Dalits, Gorkha, Valmiki, West Pakistani Refugees, Pahari Speaking people, Ladakh UT people and nationalist people of Kashmir Valley, he said.

“People were murdered and families were destroyed due to the special status and that was the reason Article 370 was scrapped. Since its abrogation, not even a single incident of stone pelting has taken place, no protest or agitation has happened in Kashmir,” he claimed.

“These Kashmiri leaders should remember that Narindra Modi is the Prime Minister of India and Amit Shah is the Union Home Minister. We will never allow implementation of the Gupkar Agenda,” Raina said. “They did no justice with the people of Jammu and Kashmir when they were in rule and now, the opposition political parties in the Gupkar Alliance are frustrated without power,” he added.