'Article 370 was a special guardian for J&K'

Accusing BJP headed union government of throwing the constitution of India in air, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that Article 370 was a guardian for the entire Jammu and Kashmir and not only for people of any particular race.

She issued statements on the sidelines of her 3-day visit to Pir Panjal region. Pertinent to mention here that Mufti reached Poonch’s Mendhar on Saturday evening where she visited the house of Former Minister Sardar Rafiq Khan and condoled her demise.

Talking with a media person on the side-lines of her visit, Mehbooba Mufti said that the BJP headed union government is playing with the constitution of India and is throwing norms in the air.

“They made norms of agriculture for farmers without consulting them and the situation amid farmer protest row is in front of all of us now.” She said adding that a drama enacted on Republic Day in Delhi is also in front of the entire nation.

“Article 370 was a guardian of the entire Jammu and Kashmir and not of any political party alone.” Mehbooba Mufti further said adding that removal of special status has put people of Jammu and Kashmir in a tight spot where even over lands are not secure and outside people are snatching the jobs.

On Sunday late evening, Mufti is scheduled to reach Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah Shrine in Shahdra Sharif Rajouri and to hold a workers convention in Rajouri on Monday.