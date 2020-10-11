At meet with Patil, Cong leaders demand restructuring of J&K Unit

A group of disgruntled Congress leaders on Sunday met newly appointed Incharge J&K Affairs Rajni Patil and demanded complete restructuring of J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (J&KPCC), citing failure of the leadership to emerge as effective opposition in the Union Territory.

“People support the Congress and they expect us to raise their issues. However, we have failed as opposition to highlight the failures of BJP in J&K even as there is anger against them in Jammu. Hence, we demand restructuring of the entire Pradesh Congress Committee,” said a former minister and senior Congress leader.

He said from block President to top level, the party needs complete facelift. He said 38 leaders have already left the party. “We have to think on the issues confronting the party,” he said.

A former MLC who was also part of 13 members group which met Patil said they categorically told the AICC leader that President of J&K Congress should be from Jammu.

“The party wants us to fight BJP and hence leadership of Jammu should be given an important place,” he said.

Over 10 deputations today called on Patil. Later, she told media “there is no groupism in Congress. They (a group of Congress leaders) had certain issues and I gave them a patient hearing.”