Atal Dulloo expresses condolences with family of Dr Naveed Runiyal who died of COVID-19

Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education Atal Dulloo expressed his deepest condolences with the family of the doctor who became another victim while discharging his duties in COVID-19 fight.

He said that the sacrifices of the Medical fraternity once again point out to the highest commitment of the medical and para medical fraternity towards saving human lives of the people of the UT of J&K. People should remember and acknowledge these supreme sacrifices and value these sacrifices made while fighting the disease.

He said that the loss of the young doctor is saddening and brings to fore the challenges and life risks being faced by the fraternity during their duties. The safety and security of the Corona warriors is our most important responsibility and all necessary steps are being taken to ensure that front line warriors are being provided the best quality safety gear and equipment.

He assured all necessary support and help to the family of the deceased doctor and extended his deepest sympathy on this huge loss.

