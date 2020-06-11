Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan initiative | Govt forms Task Force on welfare of poor

J&K Government today constituted a six member (including Chairperson) Task Force, on Welfare of the Poor, including migrants and destitute, for the implementation of the initiatives, schemes & relief measures under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per an order issued by GAD, Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department will act as the Chairperson of the Task Force, while Principal Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department; Commissioner/Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology & Environment; Commissioner/Secretary, Labour and Employment Department; Secretary, Department of Rural Development &Panchayati Raj and Secretary, Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs will be the members.

The initiatives to be implemented by the Task Force are: Affordable rental complex for urban poor under PMAY (Affordable Rental Housing Complexes); Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana; 5 kg wheat/rice per person and 1 kg pulses for each household for next 3 months; Gas Cylinder, free of cost, for next 3 months; Ex-gratia of Rs. 1000 to poor senior citizens, poor widows and poor Divyang; Relief to workers under Building and Construction Workers Welfare Funds; Crediting of 24% of monthly wages into the PF accounts of wage earners below Rs, 15,000 per month in businesses having less than 100 workers, for next three months; Non refundable advance of 75% of the amount to the workers registered under EPF; EPF support for business and workers for 3 more months, payment of 12% of employer and 12% employees contribution into EPF accounts of eligible establishments, Reduction in EPF contribution from existing 12% to 10%, for business and workers for next 3 months (for others) ; Disbursal of Revolving Fund (RF) to self help group on PAISA portal; Creation of new self help groups; Enrolment of returning migrants in MGNREGA; Provision of work to the migrant workers as per the provision of MGNREGA Act; Continuation of MGNREGA work in monsoon as well in plantations, horticulture, live stock related sheds; Fixation of minimum wages to be simplified; Appointment letter to all workers to promote formalization; Annual health check-up for employees; Modification of definition of inter-state migrant workers which include migrant workers employed directly by the employer, workers directly coming to the destination state and workers employed through a contractor; Portability of welfare benefits for migrant workers; Extension of ESIC coverage to all districts and all establishments with 10 or more employees; Extension of ESIC coverage to employees working in establishment with less than 10 employees on voluntary basis; Re-skilling fund for retrenched employees; Opening of all occupations for women with permission to work at night with safeguards; Provision of Social Security Fund for unorganised workers; Gratuity for Fixed Term employment; Migrants, neither NFSA or state card beneficiaries, to be provided 5 kg of grain per person and 1 kg of channa per family per month for 2 months; Employment push using CAMPA fund; Amendment to Essential Commodity Act to enable better price realization for farmers — to implement; Boosting private sector investment in social infrastructure through Revamped Viability Funding Scheme (RVFS) with VGF of 30%.

The terms of reference of the above Task Force will be to study each of the schemes, benefits & relaxations announced by Government of India and finalise steps to be taken to implement each scheme.

Further, It will have to examine and determine the additional quantum of benefit that can be obtained for the Union territory of J&K for each scheme, benefits & relaxation and prepare an estimate of total quantum of benefit and total number of beneficiaries for the initiatives by 25.06.2020; to project the requirements to Government of India for early access to funds/benefits; to initiate and monitor steps to be taken by departments on each initiative; to meet at least once a week to review the progress and coordinate action between departments on the activities assigned; to submit fortnightly reports in a brief, summarised format for perusal of Lieutenant Governor and Chief Secretary on the 1st and 15th of every month beginning from 15.06.2020.The format for the purpose shall be circulated by Planning, Development & Monitoring Department by 12.06.2020.