Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan vital for JK's development: Dwivedi

Commissioner Secretary Industries & Commerce Department, Manoj K Dwivedi today chaired a meeting of a committee for effective implementation of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan in Jammu and Kashmir.

A committee has been constituted by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir under the chairmanship of Commissioner Secretary to Government Industries & Commerce Department for effective implementation of the measures of relief and credit support related to businesses, especially the MSME`s, announced by the Government of India under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

On the occasion, Dwivedi gave a brief overview of the set of measures announced by the Finance Minister, Government of India, in five tranches.

He referred to call of the Prime Minister for Atmanirbhar Abhiyan or Self Reliant Movement highlighting five pillars of Atmanirbhar Bharat- Economy, Infrastructure, System, Vibrant Demography and Demand.

Out of the total Package of Rs 20 Lakh Crores- equivalent to 10% of India`s GDP the share dedicated to major components is Rs 1.70 Lakh Crore has been earmarked for Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, Rs 3.0 Lakh Crore for grant of collateral Free Automatic Loans for Business including MSME, Rs 20000 Crores for Subordinate Debt for Stressed MSME`s, Rs 50,000 Crores for equity infusion for MSME through Fund of Funds, Rs 2500 Crore EPF support for business workers for three more months, Rs 90000 Crore liquidity injection for DISCOMS and support to farmers under different schemes.

He referred to different schemes of various departments under which the people of Jammu and Kashmir vis a vis farmers, street vendors, entrepreneurs or corporates are eligible to avail relief announced by the Government of India.

He stressed on the need of inputs from J&K Bank, Industries & Commerce Department, Rural Development Department, Housing and Urban Development Department, Agriculture Department Sheep and Animal Husbandry Department and Power Development Department as major portion of the package pertains to these departments.

Chairman J&K Bank, R K Chhibber while addressing the meeting dwelt upon measures already taken by the banks for implementation of portion pertaining to them in the package.

He stated that automatic enhancement of working capital loans has already been effected by the banks, besides the banks are also geared up to implement the remaining announcements of the package including TLTRO.

M. Raju Secretary PDM Department; Sheetal Nanda, Secretary Rural Development Department; Yasha Mudgal, MD, JKPDCL; Ravinder Kumar MD SIDCO; Anoo Malhotra, Director Industries & Commerce; R K Katoch, Director Tourism; Atul Sharma MD SICOP and other officers were present during the meeting.