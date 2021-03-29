Attack on BJP activists | Violence losing relevance: Tarun Chugh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national General Secretary Tarun Chugh Monday expressed shock and grief over the militant attack on the BJP activists in Sopore which resulted in the death of a BJP activist and a policeman and injury of another BJP activist.

A statement of BJP issued here quoted Chugh as saying that this was an attempt to throttle democracy in J&K and described the attack as a “heinous act of cowardice”.

“At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to bring about development and growth in J&K, militants’ vicious game-plan to disrupt development process will be decisively defeated,” he said.

Chugh said people of J&K want progress and development.

“Violence is fast losing sense and relevance,” he said.