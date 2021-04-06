Augment facilities for Amarnath yatris: Principal Secy Nitishwar

In view of the expected increase in the number of yatris during Amarnath Yatra 2021, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Nitishwar Kumar Tuesday reviewed the preparedness for augmenting the logistics and facilities for the pilgrims during a meeting at Raj Bhavan here.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the meeting, the Principal Secretary sought details about the preparedness put in place for enhancing the capacity for accommodating the expected high number of yatris in this year’s yatra.

It is estimated that close to six lakh yatris could visit the Amarnath cave shrine.

Directions were also issued along with the timelines to start the works at the earliest for increasing the number of holding capacity district wise along with proper sanitation and drinking water facilities for the yatris.

All the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) were asked to project the additional financial requirement through proper channel so that the work could be completed in a stipulated time frame.

The Principal Secretary directed the concerned DCs to explore the possibilities of pre-fabricated, pre-engineered structures of high quality to be used for construction of toilets along the Sriangar-Jammu highway and at accommodation sites for the yatris.

The meeting also discussed the provision of RFID cards for yatris and service providers for extending the best possible services to the yatris during the Amarnath yatra.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole; Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department, M Raju; Divisional Commissioner Jammu Raghav Langer; Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department Sarmad Hafeez; Deputy Commissioners of Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, Ramban, Anantnag, Srinagar, Kulgam, Bandipora, and Ganderbal in person and through video conferencing.