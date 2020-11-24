Authors Motwani, Sharma present book to Lieutenant Governor

Authors Ashok Motwani and Sant Kumar Sharma met the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at the Raj Bhavan and presented their book “Indus Waters Story – Issues, Concerns and Perspectives’ to him.

An official statement issued here said that giving his views on the book, the Lt Governor observed that it was a vastly researched effort on the part of the authors providing a precise, balanced and comprehensive outlook on Indus Waters Treaty and that this book stimulates the mind of the reader to understand the very important facets of the Indus Waters Treaty.

He complimented Motwani and Sharma for coming out with this publication and making some of the important unknown historical facts known to the people.