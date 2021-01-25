Awareness events, pledge ceremonies held to mark NVD in Jammu

A series of awareness events were today held across Jammu division to mark the celebration of Voters Day.

At Samba: District Administration Samba organized a programme, inwhich newly enrolled voters were given EPIC cards, while a symposium was also held on the topic ‘election process and principles of democracy’.

District Election Officer, RohitKhajuria, presided over the programme, themed, “Making our voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed”

The Students of the Government High School Jakh, participated in the symposium. Jhanvi Sharma & Aditya Sharma spoke on the importance of the election process and principles of democracy.

In his address, the DEO said that the elections in our nation touches every human and educating the young generation about democratic principles should be given utmost importance. He said the recently concluded elections of District Development Councils have seen a huge participation of voters in Samba district which reflects the awareness of the citizens about the democratic process.

Later, Electoral Photo Identity Cards (Voter ID cards) were distributed among the newly enrolled students, while an elderly voter, Kaushalya Devi and a PwD voter Vijay Kumar were honoured for their participation in the elections by presenting them mementos.

At Kathua: The 11th National Voters Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm across Kathua district.

The day-long celebrations started with an awareness programme cum Pledge taking ceremony held in the premises of Government Degree College for Women, Kathua under the supervision of District Election Officer Om Prakash.

The DEO greeted the people and impressed upon the need to make fair use of the right to vote. He said the aim of celebrating National Voters Day was to encourage the eligible Voters to register their names and educate them about the ethical and qualitative participation in the electoral process.

A symposium was also organised on the theme of National Voters’ Day where college students presented their views on the importance of Right to franchise.

Similar programmes were organized in other parts of the district.

At Reasi: The National Voters’ Day 2021 was celebrated across the Reasi district to create awareness about the election process and maximise the enrolment of new voters.

Speaking at the main function, District Election Officer, InduKanwalChib, said the Day is intended to spread awareness on the importance of voting rights. She also urged the youth to compulsorily enroll to secure their voter ID card and exercise their franchise during the elections.

Voter ID cards were also distributed among the newly enrolled voters.

At Kishtwar: National Voters’ Day was celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm here under the chairmanship of District Election Officer, Ashok Sharma.

The students spoke and highlighted the importance of celebrating National Voters’ day and participation in the electoral process.

A pledge was also administered to the participants, while newly registered voters were given EPIC Voter Cards. Several officers and officials were felicitated for their outstanding performance in the smooth and peaceful conduct of the recently held DDC/PYT. By -elections.