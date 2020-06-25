Jammu, Today's Paper
June 25, 2020

Ayurvedic Hospital holds COVID camp

June 25, 2020

The Government Ayurvedic Hospital, Jammu today organized COVID awareness-cum-medical camp for distribution of Immuno boosters at the Civil Airport Jammu.

Airport Director, Airport Authority of India, Civil Airport, Jammu, Dr. P.R. Beuria thanked Director, ISM, Dr. Mohan Singh for organizing the camp and appreciated the distribution of immunity boosting medicine among highly exposed staff of various organizations working in the Civil Airport.

Dr Konika Bhagat, Medical Officer Ayush, PHC Airport, highlighted the importance of strong immune system in fighting external diseases.

