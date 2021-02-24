Azad arriving in Jammu on 3-day visit

Ex-MP Rajya Sabha and senior leader of Congress party Ghulam Nabi Azad is arriving on a three-day visit to Jammu on February 26, 2021.

“Azad, after his arrival at Jammu airport on February 26, will be received by party leaders,” said a senior party leader.

“During his visit, he will meet deputations and attend functions in Jammu at Sainik Colony and Guru Ravi Dass Sabha,” he added.

Before returning to the union capital, Azad is scheduled to attend a function at Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust, Chhanni Himmat.