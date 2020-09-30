B2V3: Two senior IAS officers nominated as Nodal Officers

General Administration Department (GAD) today nominated two senior IAS officers as Nodal Officers for both regions of Jammu and Kashmir. As per the order, for smooth conduct of the third phase of Back to Village (B2V3) programme to be held from October 2 and October 12, 2020 at Divisional Level.

Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta and Principal Secretary, Revenue Department have been appointed as Nodal Officer of Kashmir and Jammu, respectively, as per the order issued by the GAD.