Jammu
Press Trust of India
Jammu ,
UPDATED: July 9, 2019, 5:28 PM

'Back to School' campaign for dropouts in JK's Udhampur

Press Trust of India
Jammu ,
UPDATED: July 9, 2019, 5:28 PM

The administration in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district Tuesday began the ‘Back to School’ campaign to undertake a survey of school dropouts under 14 years of age, officials said.

The campaign aims to ensure that no child remains out of the school, they said.

Trending News

In charges of J&K forests made millions: Governor

Those supporting militancy, separatism won't be entertained: Madhav

Fayaz Kaloo chairs KEG meet

Militants in J&K facing 'leadership crisis': Defence Minister

The survey to assess the exact number of children, who are out of school, will be completed by July 25, the officials said.

The children will be identified through zonal education offices by involving village panchs and sarpanchs and the civil society members, they said.

The district administration has decided to provide monthly allowance and free books to this “target group” and introduce special bridge courses being offered at different levels of education, the officials said.

Latest News

Sixth batch of 304 Hajj pilgrims leaves for Saudi Arabia

Vasundhara Pathak Masoodi appointed as Chairperson, J&K State Commission for Protection of Women & Child Rights

Jammu and Kashmir third most flood-prone state in India: Experts

Govt for strict vigil on food items supplied to Anganwari centres

The state education department has set up a 24×7 helpline (01992 272727/272728) in this regard, they said.

Tagged in ,
Related News