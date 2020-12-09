Backlash fear forced BJP to send its star campaigners to J&K: Sr Congress leader

Senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader and incharge J&K affairs Rajni Patil, Wednesday said that the fear of a backlash forced the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to send a battery of its star campaigners to Jammu and Kashmir for seeking votes for the District Development Council (DDC) polls.

“If people are happy with the performance of BJP government and its State leaders, what was the needs for the saffron party to send a battery of its national leaders and other star campaigners including film celebrities to every nook and corner of J&K to seek votes for the party in these local elections,” a statement of Congress quoted Patil, who arrived here on a day’s visit, as saying while addressing a gathering at Bishnah.

She said that the fear of losing these elections lurked in the hearts of BJP high command, forcing it to dispatch several union ministers and film celebrities to campaign for the party.

Patil said people were annoyed with the multiple failures of the BJP and its arbitrary actions in J&K.

“Each and every section of the society, especially the youth and the farmers are feeling cheated by the BJP,” she said.

Addressing the gathering, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir said it was good that elections to the DDCs were being held but added that these bodies could not be a substitute for the assembly.

“BJP is running away from holding early assembly elections for more than two and half years. Post August 5, 2019, the historical state has been reduced to a union territory, which is no better than a municipal corporation,” the statement quoted Mir while as saying.