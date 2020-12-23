Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: December 23, 2020, 11:07 PM

Bakaya chairs Apni Party workers' meet post DDC results

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: December 23, 2020, 11:07 PM

Apni Party General Secretary Vijay Bakaya Wednesday convened a meeting of party workers at the party office in Gandhi Nagar.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that during the meeting, Bakaya thanked them for the tireless efforts made by them in the just-concluded District Development Council (DDC) polls to spread the message of Apni Party among the people that the future of this party lay in development and not in empty rhetoric.

Trending News
Representational Image

20-year-old scooty rider dies in Ganderbal road accident

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah addressing a press conference at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar on Saturday. Aman Farooq/GK

PAGD candidates threatened, coerced to join Apni party, alleges Omar Abdullah

File Photo

PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance coverage to all J&K residents

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only] Aman Farooq/GK

Kashmir shivers in frigid 'Chillai-Kalan'

“He told them that for a new-born party like the Apni Party, winning 12 seats against a combined opposition was no mean achievement,” the statement said. “You have served the interests of the party with dedication and this is good sign for the future growth of the party.”

Related News