Bakaya chairs Apni Party workers' meet post DDC results

Apni Party General Secretary Vijay Bakaya Wednesday convened a meeting of party workers at the party office in Gandhi Nagar.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that during the meeting, Bakaya thanked them for the tireless efforts made by them in the just-concluded District Development Council (DDC) polls to spread the message of Apni Party among the people that the future of this party lay in development and not in empty rhetoric.

“He told them that for a new-born party like the Apni Party, winning 12 seats against a combined opposition was no mean achievement,” the statement said. “You have served the interests of the party with dedication and this is good sign for the future growth of the party.”