Ban phiran in public places, govt offices: Rashtriya Bajrang Dal

Rashtriya Bajrang Dal Sunday demanded a ban on phiran in Kashmir Valley. Dal alleged that it was being misused by militants to carry-out attacks on security forces.

The rightwing activists led by Rakesh Bajrangi protested here against Pakistan for militant attacks in Kashmir on security forces and promoting attempts to revive militancy in Jammu.

“The militants have carried out most of the attacks in Kashmir while wearing phiran which should be banned in public places and government functions,” said Bajrangi while speaking to Greater Kashmir.