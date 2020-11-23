Jammu, Today's Paper
Ban toll Plaza gunfight: DGP rewards joint party

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday presented prizes to the personnel who were part of the Ban Toll Plaza gunfight.

The DGP complimented the Police, and security agencies for clean and successful operation at Ban Toll Plaza saying said that the response to the militant activity was very quick and adequate.

He said that with the collective efforts and good understanding between J&K Police and other security agencies, a cross-border tunnel had been detected in Samba district.

Singh also sought reports from the field officers and personnel regarding the safety gears and other requirement and assured that highlighted requirements would be redressed on priority.  He said that shields already issued in Kashmir valley would also be provided to the personnel in Jammu zone.

The DGP said the protection jackets and helmets with higher level of protection would also be made available to increase the safety and capability of J&K personnel.

He said bullet proof vehicles with additional features would also be provided to increase the efficiency of personnel on anti-militancy front.  IGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh; DIG, JSK Range, Vivek Gupta; SSP Jammu, Sharidhar Patil; Commandant 160 Bn CRPF, K D Joshi and SP Operation Naresh Singh were present on the occasion.

