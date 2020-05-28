Baseer reviews Anantnag's COVID19 management

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Khan, today convened a meeting at Civil Secretariat, Jammu to review and assess the management and initiatives being taken up to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Anantnag district.

He asked the DC to constitute Additional Special Teams with adequate Magistracy for Red Zone areas and ensure that there is no violation of the lock down measures in these containment areas.

He enjoined upon Deputy Commissioner and SSP to personally conduct surprise visits in the Red Zones as well as buffer zones and deploy additional medical teams in Red Zones for expeditious screening and testing. He said that teams deployed in Red Zone areas should also ensure that requirement of all essential commodities and medicines shall be ensured at the door steps.

Advisor asked the district administration to establish additional screening and surveillance teams and quarantine centres at Jawahar Tunnel and Qazigund in view of the evacuation of stranded students and labourers of the Union Territory from outside the UT by the administration. He also asked for constituting special teams for random screening and sampling of the truck drivers and cleaners who remain lined up along the National Highway. He instructed the District Police to ensure strict adherence to the social distancing and usage of masks by the driver and cleaners.