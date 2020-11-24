Beware of crooks regarding recruitment: JKSSB

Taking strong cognizance of some unscrupulous elements using deceitful methods to mislead the gullible candidates regarding recruitments, Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has cautioned the candidates and aspirants against such crooked people.

The board has taken serious notice of this process of exploiting the youth saying that these vested interest were trying to dupe gullible candidates by using various deceptive means including making false promises of securing jobs either through influence or use of unfair means or by spreading motivated and mischievous information for ulterior considerations.

It has advised the candidates not to fall prey to the designs of such unscrupulous elements.

The board, in a hand out issued in this regard, explained that there was a transparent and institutionalised mechanism in place in J&K Services Selection Board for making recruitments, purely on the basis of merit, and information and notices regarding the same were being uploaded on the official website from time-to-time.

“The candidates who are being approached by such unscrupulous elements in any matter pertaining to recruitments of JKSSB are advised to immediately report about such persons to the board on 0191-2473448 or through email on ssbjkgrievance@gmail.com,” an official statement said. “The JKSSB will appreciate if specific information about such unscrupulous elements along with evidence is forwarded enabling us to take appropriate legal action. The identity of such candidates who will report about the unscrupulous elements shall be kept confidential. The candidates can also send information about the unscrupulous elements through WhatsApp to Members SSB including Mohammad ShafiqChak at 9419186538, PritamLalAtri at 9419255423, AshiqHussain Lily at 8491888748 and HarvinderKour at 9419106500 besides Secretary SSB, Sachin Jamwal at 7889939638.