Bhagwati Nagar set up as base camp for Amarnath Yatra

After temporarily closing covid care centre, the administration set up base camp at Bhagwati Nagar here for Amarnath Yatris.

The duration of the pilgrimage has been reduced to 15 days due to Covid19 while final date for the start of yatra from Jammu base camp has not been announced.

“We were told to be ready by July 21. Earlier, we were told that yatra will commence from July 23. There is confusion with regard to the date, but all the arrangements have been put in place,” said an official.

As the Government started preparation for the pilgrimage, the base camp Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar has been cleaned and sanitized.