Bhim elected JKNPP president

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) Friday elected its chief patron and founder Prof Bhim Singh as party’s new president for the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, for a term of two years.

The resignation by party’s former president Balwant Singh Mankotia on Wednesday necessitated his election.

Bhim Singh was declared as unanimously elected new president for 2021-23 ending March, this afternoon at JKNPP office here by P K Ganju, Returning Officer for the party election.

According to party spokesperson, after hectic deliberations by senior leadership, the Working Committee members and district presidents of JKNPP participated in the election process. Majority of district presidents, Working Committee members voted through virtual mode.

“However, the Working Committee and State Secretariat stand as per election already held,” said P N Ganju, party Returning officer.