Bhim Singh seeks restoration of statehood to J&K

Chief patron, National Panthers Party, Prof Bhim Singh on Monday urged President, Ramnath Kovind for his intervention to “save Jammu and Kashmir from political disaster.”

In a statement Singh said J&K has been facing disaster since August 5 last year when J&K was unconstitutionally and illegally divided into two Union Territories.

The states said the Union of India under the BJP government committed “several blunders” in respect of J&K after bifurcating the state.

“It is a tragedy that J&K has been reduced to a Union Territory, which is totally unconstitutional, illegal and a great discrimination with the people of J&K,” reads the statement.

It says another blunder was extending 73rd amendment of the Constitution without the consent of the Assembly of J&K.

“It was another tragedy rather horrifying discrimination with the people that so-called District Development Council with 14 members for each district in J&K was loaded on the people. This election declared for DDC is absolutely illegal, unconstitutional rather forcing the people of J&K to digest this unconstitutional pill,” reads the statement.

Singh has sought immediate intervention of the President for restoration of statehood to J&K and cancellation of the DDC elections.

“What I am submitting for your kind consideration is worth considering in the greater national interests and the fundamental rights of the residents of the state,” reads the statement.