Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: November 16, 2020, 11:21 PM

Bhim Singh seeks restoration of statehood to J&K

Writes to President Kovind
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: November 16, 2020, 11:21 PM
File Photo
File Photo

Chief patron, National Panthers Party, Prof Bhim Singh on Monday urged President, Ramnath Kovind for his intervention to “save Jammu and Kashmir from political disaster.”

In a statement Singh said J&K has been facing disaster since August 5 last year when J&K was unconstitutionally and illegally divided into two Union Territories.

Trending News

Healthcare workers to be first recipients of COVID vaccine

Representational Pic

8 die of COVID19, 390 test positive

Representational Pic

J&K launches relief drive for 1.45 lakh workers to tide over COVID crisis

File Photo

India's first indigenous vaccine, Covaxin's Phase-3 trials begin

The states said the Union of India under the BJP government committed “several blunders” in respect of J&K after bifurcating the state.

“It is a tragedy that J&K has been reduced to a Union Territory, which is totally unconstitutional, illegal and a great discrimination with the people of J&K,” reads the statement.

It says another blunder was extending 73rd amendment of the Constitution without the consent of the Assembly of J&K.

Latest News
Representational Pic

8 die of COVID19, 390 test positive

Healthcare workers to be first recipients of COVID vaccine

Representational Pic

Global cases top 54.3 million

Representational Pic

J&K launches relief drive for 1.45 lakh workers to tide over COVID crisis

“It was another tragedy rather horrifying discrimination with the people that so-called District Development Council with 14 members for each district in J&K was loaded on the people. This election declared for DDC is absolutely illegal, unconstitutional rather forcing the people of J&K to digest this unconstitutional pill,” reads the statement.

Singh has sought immediate intervention of the President for restoration of statehood to J&K and cancellation of the DDC elections.

“What I am submitting for your kind consideration is worth considering in the greater national interests and the fundamental rights of the residents of the state,” reads the statement.

Related News