Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: November 10, 2020, 12:25 AM

Bhim Singh to continue as JKNPP chief patron: Mankotia

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: November 10, 2020, 12:25 AM
File Photo
File Photo

Putting an end to the controversy that erupted in Jammu Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) after Prof Bhim Singh’s meeting with some leaders of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), the senior party leadership Monday said that the issue had been sorted out amicably after verifying the factual position.

As per the report given by a fact finding committee constituted by the party headed by JKNPP President Balwant Singh Mankotia and comprising GaganPratap Singh, Capt Anil Gour, both secretaries and the District President Jammu (Rural), SurinderChouhan,  Bhim Singh’s visit was purely personal and not connected in any way with the Gupkar declaration.

Trending News

Religious leaders play key role in battle against COVID19: JKACS

DLSA Anantnag organizes virtual debate to celebrate NLS Day

CUK celebrates Urdu day

Bandipora admin bans firecrackers, fireworks

“Accordingly, it was decided that Bhim Singh will continue to hold the position of party’s chief patron,” Mankotia said.

Addressing media persons, he said that JKNPP had already opposed the Gupkar declaration and this stand of the party had been duly conveyed even by Prof Bhim Singh through the local media.

He said that a purely personal meeting was blown out of proportion by a section of the media which had created confusion not only amongst the general public but the rank and file of the party as well.

Related News