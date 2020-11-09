Bhim Singh to continue as JKNPP chief patron: Mankotia

Putting an end to the controversy that erupted in Jammu Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) after Prof Bhim Singh’s meeting with some leaders of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), the senior party leadership Monday said that the issue had been sorted out amicably after verifying the factual position.

As per the report given by a fact finding committee constituted by the party headed by JKNPP President Balwant Singh Mankotia and comprising GaganPratap Singh, Capt Anil Gour, both secretaries and the District President Jammu (Rural), SurinderChouhan, Bhim Singh’s visit was purely personal and not connected in any way with the Gupkar declaration.

“Accordingly, it was decided that Bhim Singh will continue to hold the position of party’s chief patron,” Mankotia said.

Addressing media persons, he said that JKNPP had already opposed the Gupkar declaration and this stand of the party had been duly conveyed even by Prof Bhim Singh through the local media.

He said that a purely personal meeting was blown out of proportion by a section of the media which had created confusion not only amongst the general public but the rank and file of the party as well.