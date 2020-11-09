BJP announces first list of candidates for DDC elections

J&K BJP on Monday announced a list of 72 candidates for the first phase of upcoming District development Council (DDC) elections.

J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina announced the names of the candidates who have been given mandate, after meetings with all senior party leaders.

The party announced 35 candidates for the DDC elections in Jammu, whereas 37 candidates were announced for Kashmir. The notification for the first phase of elections was issued on November 5. The first phase of DDC elections will be held on November 24 while the entire electoral process will be completed in eight phases.

Union Minister in the PMO, Jitendra Singh; National Secretary, Narinder Singh, former BJP President, Nirmal Singh and others including, Shamsher Singh Manhas, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Sat Sharma, Kavinder Gupta, Ashok Kaul, Sunil Sharma, Vibodh Gupta, Devinder Kumar Manyal, Yudhvir Sethi, Pawan Khajuria, Sham Sharma, Aseem Gupta, Sunil Sethi, Priya Sethi, Rajiv Charak, Arvind Gupta, Gopal Mahajan and other senior party participated in the meetings.

The elections for the vacant seats of Sarpanchs and Panchs and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) will also be held simultaneously.