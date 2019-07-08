BJP appealing EC to hold assembly polls in JK this year: Ram Madhav

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general-secretary Ram Madhav on Monday said that his party was appealing to the Election Commission of India to hold assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir by the end of this year.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu, Madhav also criticised the Hurriyat Conference, saying the separatists were not in a position to dictate terms over holding the talks.

“Hurriyat is not in a position to dictate the government of India when to hold talks and when not to hold talks. There was an offer given to them by the then government two-year special interlocutor was appointed at that time Hurriyat was not willing to talk They cannot dictate terms and time of the talks,” Madhav said, according to ANI news agency.

Reiterating the BJP stance on Article 370, Ram Madhav said that the Modi-led government is committed to repealing the provision which provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“As far as Article 370 is concerned, our ideological commitment is well known. We are committed to repealing it,” said Madhav.