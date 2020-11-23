BJP expels three leaders for 'anti-party activities'

Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday expelled three leaders from Marh block for “anti-party activities” after the party’s official candidate faced opposition in the District Development Council (DDC) polls.

BJP’s disciplinary committee comprising Chairman Sunil Sethi, S Virenderjeet Singh and N D Rajwal took strict action against its party leaders and expelled them from the party.

“The Disciplinary Committee held a meeting to consider a complaint filed by President Jammu Rural District BJP against gross indiscipline created by BalbirLal who had filled form as contestant in DDC polls from Marh against official candidate of the party,” the termination letter of the BJP reads. In the termination letter, the BJP’s disciplinary committee said that the expelled leader did not withdraw his candidature despite instructions from the party.

“He is being actively supported by Mandal Pradhan, Shakti Sharma and Harjeet Singh Vice President Kissan Morcha BJP,” the termination letter reads.

A party leader said all three leaders including Balbir Lal, Shakti Sharma and Harjeet Singh have been terminated immediately from the primary membership of the party to set an example that indiscipline would not be tolerated.